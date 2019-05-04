Frederick County: I-81 lane closures start May 6 for interchange improvements at Exit 323

Interstate 81 motorists can expect occasional overnight lane closures and 24/7 shoulder closures starting Monday, May 6, at Exit 323 (Route 669 – White Hall) in Frederick County. These traffic restrictions allow the Virginia Department of Transportation to extend the southbound acceleration lane and northbound deceleration lane at this interchange.

Beginning May 6, northbound and southbound right lane closures are possible Monday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Concrete barriers will also block the right shoulders of northbound and southbound I-81. Work will take place behind the barriers day and night. Motorists should use extra caution through the work zone and be alert for slow-moving equipment.

At certain stages of construction, overnight on- or off-ramp closures will be required at Exit 323. VDOT will provide advance notice of these closures. All work is weather permitting.

Improvements at exit 323 are the first phase of a project that will also bring similar upgrades this year to Exit 315 (Route 7 – Winchester/Berryville) in Frederick County and Exit 296 (Route 55/48 – Strasburg) in Shenandoah County. The work includes an extension of the northbound deceleration lane at Exit 315 and extensions to the northbound acceleration lane and southbound deceleration lane at Exit 296.

The I-81 interchange upgrades will improve safety and traffic operations by allowing vehicles to more effectively accelerate with interstate traffic, or slow to exit at the interchange.

On April 19, 2019, VDOT awarded a $1.9 million contract to Kickin’ Asphalt Paving and Excavating LLC of Strasburg, Virginia. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2019. This is a SMART SCALE project.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by May 15, 2019, and expected to retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google