Frederick County I-81 lane closures begin July 29

Motorists using northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County should be alert for alternating lane closures during overnight hours beginning July 29.

These lane closures are for paving operations from mile marker 309.5 to 318.5 in the Winchester area. The work is scheduled for Monday through Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through early October 2019.

During portions of the paving work, on- and off-ramp closures will be necessary at several interchanges along northbound I-81. VDOT will provide advance notice of these ramp closures.

All work is weather permitting.

