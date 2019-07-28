Frederick County I-81 lane closures begin July 29
Motorists using northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County should be alert for alternating lane closures during overnight hours beginning July 29.
These lane closures are for paving operations from mile marker 309.5 to 318.5 in the Winchester area. The work is scheduled for Monday through Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through early October 2019.
During portions of the paving work, on- and off-ramp closures will be necessary at several interchanges along northbound I-81. VDOT will provide advance notice of these ramp closures.
All work is weather permitting.
Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.
