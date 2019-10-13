Frazier Quarry fire: $200,000 damage, no injuries

Published Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, 9:30 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire Sunday morning at Frazier Quarry.

Units first arrived on the scene off of Waterman Drive just after 7 a.m. to discover heavy fire showing through the roof of a large storage building. Access to the building was difficult due to its distance from the road and hydrants, and a second alarm was struck on arrival, shortly after the call was dispatched.

The fire has been extinguished and the situation was marked as under control at 8:05 a.m. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries, and estimated losses to the building and its contents are estimated at approximately $200,000.

“Crews made a quick, aggressive exterior attack to contain the fire to the building of origin and keep it from spreading to the exposures,” HFD Fire Chief Ian Bennett explained.

HFD was assisted by Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad and Harrisonburg Police Department. The fire remains under investigation.