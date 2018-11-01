Francesco Badocchi taking leave of absence from UVA basketball program

UVA redshirt freshman forward Francesco Badocchi (Milan, Italy) will take an indefinite leave of absence from the program due to medical reasons, head coach Tony Bennett announced Thursday (Nov. 1). Badocchi will remain in school during his time away from the program.

Badocchi redshirted his freshman season in 2017-18. The 6-7, 205-pound Badocchi averaged 13.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks as Bishop Miege High School (Mission, Kan.) captured its second straight Class-4A Division I basketball championship in 2016-17.

