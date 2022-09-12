Fox News host: President Biden ‘hates at least half’ of America
Fox News host Harris Faulkner thinks President Biden hates half of America. We know because she said so.
“We have a president who hates at least half of them. How do we know? Because he keeps telling us,” Faulkner said during a panel discussion on Monday on the Fox News show “Outnumbered,” the name of which is derived from how people expressing views other than those of hardcore Trumpers are, you know, outnumbered.
She was upset, specifically, over news that federal prosecutors are reportedly offering 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other conspirators a plea deal that would take the death penalty off the table.
Sunday was the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. That’s how long this process has played out. Through the George W. Bush eight years, the Barack Obama eight years, the Donald Trump four years, and now into the second year of Joe Biden.
Quick math suggests that Republicans were in charge of things for 12 of those 21 years.
But yeah, thanks, Biden.
What Faulkner is really butthurt about is Biden’s comments from a couple of weeks ago targeting MAGA Republicans as being “semi-fascist.”
MAGA Republicans are, apparently, “at least half of America.”
Again, quick math, even if all of the 74 million people who voted for Trump in 2020 consider themselves MAGA, which isn’t a safe assumption, but let’s go with it, there are 240 million adult eligible voters in the U.S.
That 74 million, if they’re all hardcores, would represent 30.8 percent.
And if those 74 million, or whatever percentage of them, think elections are unfair if Republicans lose them, and that it’s OK to try to seize power with violence, then the problem isn’t that Biden called them “semi-fascists,” it’s that he didn’t go far enough, because there’s no “semi” to that level of fascism.