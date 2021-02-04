Fox Mountain Road closed for emergency pipe replacement

Route 668 (Fox Mountain Road) is closed about 0.3-mile from Route 810 (Browns Gap Turnpike) in Albemarle County due to an emergency pipe replacement.

VDOT crews anticipate repair activities will begin today. The road will remain closed until further notice.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

