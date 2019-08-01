Fourth police impersonator case reported in Augusta County

A man who had seen the news media coverage on the police impersonator cases currently being investigated by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has reported a fourth incident.

The latest incident occurred on Sunday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the area of Grand Caverns near Grottoes. The man who reported the incident said he was driving on Route 340 when a dark blue, possibly two-door, Honda Accord rode up on his bumper and initiated red and blue lights coming from its grill area.

The victim pulled into a gas station and observed that the vehicle continued driving fast, passing him, and made a turn onto Weyers Cave Road in Grottoes. The driver of the vehicle was described as a white male in his early 20s.

The victim did not grow suspicious of the incident until seeing the recent media releases, and he called in the information.

The investigation into these impersonation cases is continuing and anyone with information on this incident is requested to contact Sgt. Steve Cason with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.

