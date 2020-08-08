Fourth annual Black Business Expo goes virtual on Sept 26

Published Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, 9:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

WTJU 91.1 FM and Lifeview Marketing have announced that the fourth annual Charlottesville-Albemarle Black Business Expo will be held virtually at BlackBusinessExpo.org.

The Black Business Expo – set for Saturday, Sept. 28, noon to 8 p.m. –

supports and celebrates local black-owned businesses.

It is a free event designed to celebrate and encourage the success of black-owned businesses locally and beyond.

“These business owners are part of the bedrock of our local economy, and the Expo is one way we can grow the economic muscle of Charlottesville’s African-American community,” said Nathan Moore, WTJU general manager. “Attendance at the Black Business Expo is not limited to people who are African-American – everyone is warmly invited to check out this virtual expo.”

From noon to 2 p.m., the public is invited to explore dozens of local black-owned businesses and chat with them during our live, Zoom-based Q&A hosted by Ty Cooper.

At 2 p.m., the virtual Expo kicks off an afternoon of business workshops on scaling up, strategic marketing, and accessing capital during a crisis.

Then at 6 p.m., we hold our Business Pitch contest, with cash and in-kind prizes for the winners.

As the Expo moves toward evening, the event closes with a live, socially distanced concert from the IX Art Park stage, streamed live via the Expo website.

Registration is now open for black-owned business who want to be a part of the event.

Visit BlackBusinessExpo.org to sign up at no cost.

The Black Business Expo is sponsored by WTJU 91.1 FM, IX Art Park, Lifeview Marketing, Community Investment Collaborative, City of Charlottesville Minority Business Month, and more.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments