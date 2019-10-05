Fourteen firefighters complete Regional Fire Training Academy

Published Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, 6:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Fourteen firefighters from across our area are now ready to make a greater impact on their communities after graduating from the Central Shenandoah Valley Regional Fire Training Academy.

The 14, who are all recently hired firefighters from several surrounding jurisdictions, will attend a graduation ceremony on Friday, Oct. 4, following training at the academy. Throughout the past three weeks, the students have completed training including hose deployments, firefighter down rescues and search and rescue.

The Regional Fire Training Academy is a multi-agency organization focused on new career firefighters serving with the Harrisonburg Fire Department, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, and the Staunton Fire Department. It was established in 2012 to ensure consistency of training among the five jurisdictions which often work together across jurisdictional boundaries. Instructional staff and facilities were provided by the represented departments, as well as Augusta County Fire Rescue, the Charlottesville Fire Department, and Albemarle County Fire Rescue Department.

“This academy is made possible through the regional support of Augusta County, Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, Staunton and Waynesboro,” explained Harrisonburg Fire Chief Ian Bennett. “It allows these newly hired firefighters to hone their basic firefighting skills and better prepare them to serve our community.”

The firefighters completing the Regional Fire Training Academy are: