Four ways to customize your wedding

Getting married can be a fun, exciting, and stressful time. Adding custom touches will ensure that your guests never forget your special day! Keep reading for four ways to to customize your wedding!

Custom Save the Dates and Invites

Ordering custom Save the Dates and Wedding Invitations is one way that you can add a special touch to your wedding. Basic Invite is a company that allows you to make Truly Custom stationery. They offer over 180 different colors that you can customize your Save the Dates and Invitations with, along with over 40 different colors or envelopes! You can also customize all the text, so your invites are a hundred percent you! They also offer custom samples, so that you can see and feel your product before fully committing to them! A custom Save the Date and Wedding invitation will be something that your guests won’t forget!

Bring your stationery full circle and use matching Menus and Coasters

Bringing your stationery full circle and including matching touches on your big day is a custom touch that frequently gets overlooked. Basic Invite also has menus, personalized paper coasters wedding, and other day of stationery, that can match your Save the Dates and Invitations. Using matching paper goods is a nice touch, that keeps everything cohesive. Details like this make the day truly special.

Custom Drinks

Having a bride and groom drink special is something that has become all the rage in 2019! Many venues will work with you to come up with special drinks that are custom to the bride and groom. Italian soda’s that match your wedding colors are one way to include these, or a cocktail with a play on your names would be another way.

Custom Goody Bags

Custom goody bags for your guests to take home is a nice finishing touch for your special day! You can order candy with your names, initials, or even faces on them now days! Guests can also take home their coasters that you customized, or you can have another small gift to thank all your guests for celebrating your big day with you. This little token of appreciation goes a long way with your guests and is sure to make your day memorable!

