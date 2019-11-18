Four UVA wrestlers place at Wolfpack Open on Sunday

Four members of the UVA wrestling team turned in podium finishes on Sunday at the Wolfpack Open, paced by Robert Patrick (Ligonier, Pa.) with a first-place finish at 174 pounds.

Michael Battista (Ashburn, Va.) took second place at 184 pounds, while Sam Book (Fairfax, Va.) and Gary Hart (Richmond, Va.) finished sixth at 133 pounds and 149 pounds, respectively. The four Cavaliers led 19 members of the squad who competed at the event.

Patrick went 4-0 on the day with a pin in his first bout before posting back-to-back tech falls to advance to the finals. He then won by decision over Thomas Flitz of Appalachian State to take first place at 174 pounds.

Battista won back-to-back bouts, the first by decision and the second by major decision, before a medical forfeit sent him through to the finals. He dropped a tight 6-5 decision in the championship bout to Chris Kober of Campbell to take second place at 184 pounds.

Book and Hart both went 4-2 on the way to the sixth-place finishes at their weight classes.

