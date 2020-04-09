Four UVA wrestlers on VaSID All-State team

Four members of the UVA wrestling team were named to the VaSID All-State team on Thursday.

Jay Aiello and Jack Mueller both earned first team honors, while Quinn Miller and Denton Spencer were voted to the second team.

Aiello won his first ACC Championship, taking the title at 197 pounds, while posting a 27-4 record on the year. He went 14-0 in dual matches and was 5-0 in ACC duals for the second consecutive season. Mueller went 13-1 on the year and finished as runner-up at the ACC Championships at 125 pounds. Both wrestlers earned All-ACC honors and were NCAA qualifiers.

Miller also claimed an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament at heavyweight after posting a 19-7 mark on the year that included a 7-3 mark in dual action. Spencer went 24-10 on the season and finished third at 149 pounds in the ACC Championships. He ranked in the top 10 in the NCAA in wins by fall, ranking eighth with 10 pins against Division I competition in a combined time of 16:06.

VaSID names 44 all-state teams in 23 sports each year, as well as an Academic All-State squad and an all-sports champion in both the University and College Divisions. Membership in VaSID is open to all media relations professionals working at a University or Conference in the state of Virginia.

2020 VaSID Wrestling All-State Team

Wrestler of the Year: Hunter Bolen, Virginia Tech

Rookie of the Year: George Moseley, Averett

Coach of the Year: Nathan Shearer, Washington and Lee

First Team

125 Jack Mueller, Virginia

133 Levi Englman, Ferrum

141 Brandon Woody, Averett

149 Colston Diblasi, George Mason

157 Larry Early, Old Dominion

165 David McFadden, Virginia Tech

174 Neal Richards, VMI

184 Hunter Bolen, Virginia Tech

197 Jay Aiello, Virginia

285 Nico Ramirez, Southern Virginia

Second Team

125 Sam Braswell, Averett

133 Kolin Johnson, Apprentice

141 Sa’Derian Perry, Old Dominion

149 Denton Spencer, Virginia

157 Ryan Luth, Washington and Lee

165 Shane Conners, Washington and Lee

174 Malik Barr, Ferrum

184 Rexx Hallyburton, Washington and Lee

197 Braden Homsey, Ferrum

285 Quinn Miller, Virginia

Information from Virginia Athletics

