Four UVA teams earn NCAA Academic Progress Rate public recognition

Four UVA teams earned Public Recognition Awards for academic excellence after scoring in the top 10 percent of their most recent NCAA Division I Academic Progress Rates (APR).

UVA’s men’s golf team, women’s golf, women’s lacrosse, and women’s swimming and diving were among more than 1,300 teams nationally to earn the awards based on their most recent multi-year APRs, which include the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years.

It marks the 11th time the UVA women’s golf team has been recognized, the seventh time for men’s golf, the fourth time for women’s lacrosse and the third time for women’s swimming and diving.

Teams earning Public Recognition Awards increased to 1,380, up by 52 from the previous academic year, largely due to an increase in squads with perfect scores. APRs for programs in the top 10 percent ranged from 987 to a perfect 1,000. The number of teams posting perfect scores increased to 1,266, an increase of 52 teams from last year.

Of the teams recognized, 499 competed in men’s or mixed sports and 881 competed in women’s sports. Every women’s team earning a Public Recognition Award this year also earned a perfect score.

The ACC’s 83 APR Public Recognition Awards are the second-most among Power 5 conferences. A total of 525 ACC teams have earned APR Public Recognition Awards over the past six years, which leads all Power 5 conferences.

APR scores for all Division I teams will be released May 19. The APR measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or academic term and provides a clear picture of the academic performance for each team in every sport. All teams must meet an academic threshold of 930 to qualify for the postseason and can face penalties for continued low academic performance.

Information from Virginia Athletics

