Four-run 10th inning sends Richmond to win in series opener
The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored seven straight runs to come from behind and beat the Akron RubberDucks, 8-5, in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Canal Park.
After coming back from a three-run deficit, the Flying Squirrels (56-58, 16-29) forced extras and erupted for four runs in the top of the 10th to take the series opener against the RubberDucks (65-50, 25-21).
In the top of the 10th, Shane Matheny broke a 4-4 tie with an RBI single to lead off the inning against Akron reliever Carlos Vargas (Loss, 3-3).
Later in the inning, Tristan Peters hit a two-run double to push the lead to 7-4. Casey Schmitt opened the lead to 8-4 with an RBI single to cap the four-run inning.
Akron closed the score to 8-5 with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the 10th, but Clay Helvey recorded the final outs to end the game.
Trailing, 4-1, in the sixth, Brett Auerbach closed the deficit to two runs with an RBI single.
In the top of the seventh, Ricardo Genoves drove an RBI double and Matheny added a two-out single to tie the score, 4-4.
The RubberDucks started the scoring in the first inning with a solo homer by Bryan Lavastida. Carter Aldrete tied the game, 1-1, in the second with an RBI groundout.
Akron reclaimed the lead with an RBI single by Jose Tena in the second. In the fourth, Tena extended the lead to 4-1 with a two-run double.
In his start, Richmond left-hander Kyle Harrison struck out seven batters over 4.2 innings, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks.
Ryan Walker worked 2.1 scoreless innings with one walk and four strikeouts. Melvin Adon (Win, 1-0) pitched two scoreless innings to force extras.
After this week’s road series, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, from August 30-September 4. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
The Flying Squirrels will host their first playoff game since 2014 on Thursday, September 22 at The Diamond. Tickets for all potential playoff games in Richmond are on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com.