Four-night Ring of Honor/New Japan ‘Global Wars’ streaming live

Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling embark on the five-day, four-event Global Wars Tour beginning Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 7:30pm ET.

All four events will be broadcast live, free for all HonorClub members.

The tour marks the fifth year that ROH and NJPW have partnered to bring their best to face one another in international competition!

Global Wars Tour 2018

Wednesday, Nov. 7 – Lewiston, ME, Androscoggin Bank Colisee, 7:30 pm ET

Thursday, Nov. 8 – Lowell, MA, Memorial Auditorium, 7:30 pm ET

Friday, Nov. 9 – Buffalo, NY, Buffalo RiverWorks, 7:30 pm ET

Sunday, Nov. 11 – Toronto, ON, Mattamy Athletic Centre, 7:00 pm ET

Limited tickets remain at ROHTickets.com and match cards, Meet & Greets, and more can be found at ROHWrestling.com or the ROH App.

Global Wars will feature championship matches and many first-time matches as all talent have their sights set on earning a spot on next April’s G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden. The tour concludes Sunday night in Toronto with three announced championship matches, including Jay Lethal defending the ROH World Title against Kenny King, Cody defending the IWGP US Title against Trent Beretta, and SCU defending the ROH World Tag Team Titles against local-favorites, Super Smash Bros.

The top stars of ROH and NJPW will take part in Meet & Greets each night beginning two hours before bell time. A highlight of the ROH Experience, Meet & Greets allow fans to enjoy exclusive access with their favorite stars including a signed 8×10 and personal photo to share on social media.

Fans can join HonorClub now by visiting ROHHonorClub.com. HonorClub streaming is also available through the ROH App on all Apple and Android devices, and Roku. HonorClub members receive live and on-demand streaming of ROH On Tour events and have access to a huge on-demand library of past events, the ROH TV archive, talent compilations, exclusive matches, and more. HonorClub VIP receive all major pay-per-views, including Final Battle, for free while Standard Members receive a 50% discount. All members receive 15% off at ROHProShop.com and presale ticket access to ROH live events.

For more information, please visit ROHWrestling.com or the ROH App.

