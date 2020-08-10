Four Liberty golfers to tee it up at U.S. Amateur

Liberty will have a program-record four players participating in the 2020 U.S. Amateur held this week at the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Ore.

Ervin Chang, Alexandre Fuchs, Kieran Vincent and Jonathan Yaun will be among the talented amateur 264-player field at this year’s championship.

Liberty’s player tee times for Monday are Yaun (8:06 PST/11:06 EST), Vincent (1:36 PST/4:36 EST), Fuchs (1:58 PST/4:58 EST) and Chang (2:20 PST/5:20 EST).

The nation’s top amateur golf tournament consists of two days of stroke play on Monday and Tuesday, with the leading 64 competitors then playing a knockout competition held as match play to decide the champion.

All knockout matches are over 18 holes except for the final, which consists of 36 holes, separated into morning and afternoon 18-hole rounds on Sunday, Aug. 16.

The U.S. Amateur, one of the oldest championships conducted annually by the United States Golf Association (USGA), is open to any amateur golfers who hold a USGA handicap index not exceeding 2.4.

Some of golf’s greatest golfers have added U.S. Amateur titles to their resume. Tiger Woods was a three-time champion (1994-95-96), Jack Nicklaus was a two-time winner (1959 and 1961) and Phil Mickelson was the 1990 title winner.

Bobby Jones was a five-time U.S. Amateur champion (1924-25-27-28-30). His championship in 1930 helped him become golf’s first-ever “Grand Slam” title holder back when the U.S. Amateur was one of golf’s major championships.

