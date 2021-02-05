Four key electric bobility bills advance to State Senate

Published Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, 1:31 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Four bills that promote electric vehicles were voted out of the House of Delegates and are now advancing to the Senate.

Taken together, these bills represent some of the most comprehensive policies proposed in the nation to address electric transportation.

“We are thrilled to see how Virginia lawmakers have stepped up and heard their constituent’s demands for more electric transportation options,” said Wendy Philleo, Generation180’s executive director. “These four policies will protect our climate and bring cleaner air, better health, new jobs and innovation to Virginia. We hope that our Senate leaders will recognize how essential these policies are to Virginia’s clean energy future.”

HB 1965 would implement a low-emissions and zero-emissions vehicle program, requiring auto manufacturers to send more EVs to Virginia’s auto dealers.

HB 1979 would reduce the upfront price of electric vehicles with a $2,500 point-of-sale rebate for all buyers of new, used, or leased battery-electric vehicles. It would also include an additional $2,000 for low- to moderate- income buyers.

HB 2118 would encourage Virginia schools to replace diesel school buses with electric ones by seeking grants from a new state fund. This fund, which could be supplemented by federal or private sector philanthropic contributions, will also support replacing other diesel-using heavy equipment, charging infrastructure, and workforce development for Virginia jobs.

HB 2282 directs the State Corporation Commission to consider policy proposals that accelerate transportation electrification in Virginia with focus on low-income, minority, and rural communities. It also addresses current infrastructure gaps to ensure better access to charging stations across the state.

Related

Comments