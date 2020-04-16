Four ‘Hoos named to All-ACC wrestling academic team

Four members of the Virginia wrestling team have been named to the All-ACC Wrestling Academic Team.

Jay Aiello (Chantilly, Va.), Michael Battista (Ashburn, Va.), Louie Hayes (Orland Park, Ill.) and Justin McCoy (New Paris, Pa.) all received recognition by selection to the team.

A redshirt junior, Aiello is an economics major, while Battista is a junior biology major.

Hayes is a redshirt junior majoring in media studies, while McCoy is a redshirt freshman and has yet to declare a major.

Aiello is one of five members of the All-ACC Academic Wrestling Team to claim an ACC Championship this season.

To be eligible for All-ACC Academic Team consideration, a student-athlete must have earned a minimum 3.00 grade point average for the previous semester and maintained a minimum 3.00 cumulative average during his academic career.

Athletic achievements for the most current season are also strongly considered for selection to the All-ACC academic team.

Information from Virginia Athletics

