Four arrests made in Dec. 2 Harrisonburg armed robbery

Published Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, 3:17 pm

The Harrisonburg Police Department has made multiple arrests in connection with a robbery that occurred last week in the North 38 Complex.

HPD responded to the 1000 block of Woodbury Circle on Dec. 2 in relation to a larceny that had occurred earlier that day. Over the course of the investigation, it was determined that the incident was an armed robbery, during which a handgun had been stolen from the victim.

Those arrested:

Cameron Mock, 19, of Harrisonburg, charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, brandishing, and assault by mob.

Anterion Harris, 18, of Harrisonburg, charged with robbery and assault by mob.

Frederick Reed, 19, of Harrisonburg, charged with robbery.

Daquan Sims, 20, of Harrisonburg, charged with robbery, principle in the second.

Anyone with additional information regarding the robbery is encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2640.

To remain anonymous contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574- 5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

