 

Four arrests made in Dec. 2 Harrisonburg armed robbery

Published Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, 3:17 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

police

(© PhotoSpirit – stock.adobe.com)

The Harrisonburg Police Department has made multiple arrests in connection with a robbery that occurred last week in the North 38 Complex.

HPD responded to the 1000 block of Woodbury Circle on Dec. 2 in relation to a larceny that had occurred earlier that day. Over the course of the investigation, it was determined that the incident was an armed robbery, during which a handgun had been stolen from the victim.

Those arrested:

  • Cameron Mock, 19, of Harrisonburg, charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, brandishing, and assault by mob.
  • Anterion Harris, 18, of Harrisonburg, charged with robbery and assault by mob.
  • Frederick Reed, 19, of Harrisonburg, charged with robbery.
  • Daquan Sims, 20, of Harrisonburg, charged with robbery, principle in the second.

Anyone with additional information regarding the robbery is encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2640.

To remain anonymous contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574- 5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).


augusta free press news
augusta free press news
augusta free press news
 

Comments