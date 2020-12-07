Four arrests made in Dec. 2 Harrisonburg armed robbery
The Harrisonburg Police Department has made multiple arrests in connection with a robbery that occurred last week in the North 38 Complex.
HPD responded to the 1000 block of Woodbury Circle on Dec. 2 in relation to a larceny that had occurred earlier that day. Over the course of the investigation, it was determined that the incident was an armed robbery, during which a handgun had been stolen from the victim.
Those arrested:
- Cameron Mock, 19, of Harrisonburg, charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, brandishing, and assault by mob.
- Anterion Harris, 18, of Harrisonburg, charged with robbery and assault by mob.
- Frederick Reed, 19, of Harrisonburg, charged with robbery.
- Daquan Sims, 20, of Harrisonburg, charged with robbery, principle in the second.
Anyone with additional information regarding the robbery is encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2640.
To remain anonymous contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574- 5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).