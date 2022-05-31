Forward Josh Oduro to return to George Mason for senior season

George Mason forward Josh Oduro has withdrawn his name from the 2022 NBA Draft and will return to Fairfax for his senior campaign.

The first All-A-10 First Team selection in Patriot history, Oduro put together an outstanding junior campaign in 2021-22 while claiming Mason’s first individual conference scoring title since George Evans in 1998-99. He finished the conference campaign in the top-10 of the league ledger in scoring (19.0 ppg, 1st), rebounding (8.3 rpg, 2nd) and blocks (1.9 bpg, 5th).

A NABC All-District First Team pick and VaSID All-State selection, Oduro was one of just three players in the nation to average at least 17+ points, shoot 52 percent or better from the floor and tally at least 1.5 blocks per contest.

The Gainesville, Va., product entered the NBA Draft evaluation process in late March to garner feedback from professional organizations and receive feedback.

Oduro averaged an A-10-best 17.7 points per game during the 2021-22 regular season while ranking third in the league in field goal percentage (.529) and eighth in blocks (1.7). He’s the first Mason player since 1995-96 to post four 30+ point efforts. Oduro also had 11 games with 20 or more points and scored at least 10 in 23 of the 27 games he played.

He notched five double-doubles during the campaign and tallied at least two blocks in 12 contests. He ranked eighth in the A-10 in offensive rebounds per contest (2.2). He also garnered A-10 Player of the Week honors on Nov. 15 and was named to the Crossover Classic All-Tournament Team during the non-conference season.

Oduro is one of three 2021-22 starters to return for Mason this coming season. That group includes graduate student DeVon Cooper (11.6 ppg, 2.1 apg, 40.9 3pt FG%) and senior Davonte “Ticket” Gaines (10.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 40.2 3pt FG%).

The Patriots also welcome a talented group of incoming freshmen and transfer student-athletes, including ESPN Top-75 recruit Justyn Fernandez (Richmond, Va.).

