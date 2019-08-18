Forum to seek public engagement on Downtown Parking Study
The City of Harrisonburg, along with consultant group DESMAN, will soon host a public forum focused on improving parking options in Downtown.
The forum, to be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 6 p.m., will take place at the Ice House and is open to all who are interested. A brief presentation will occur at the beginning of the evening, followed by an open house where City officials and the consultant will be available to discuss Downtown parking and answer any questions.
There will be graphics showing existing parking conditions and multiple opportunities to provide feedback.
“It’s important for us to hear from the people who visit Downtown and make sure we are taking their concerns into consideration as we focus on the future of parking in our area,” Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman said. “We encourage anyone who is curious about this process to join us and take part in this discussion.”
In addition to the public forum, a survey is available at www.harrisonburgva.gov focused on a number of Downtown parking topics. Residents can take that survey until Sept. 6.
The Aug. 28 meeting will take place at Outreach & Engagement, MSC 6906, 127 W. Bruce St. at the Ice House.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.