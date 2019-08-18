Forum to seek public engagement on Downtown Parking Study

Published Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, 6:15 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The City of Harrisonburg, along with consultant group DESMAN, will soon host a public forum focused on improving parking options in Downtown.

The forum, to be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 6 p.m., will take place at the Ice House and is open to all who are interested. A brief presentation will occur at the beginning of the evening, followed by an open house where City officials and the consultant will be available to discuss Downtown parking and answer any questions.

There will be graphics showing existing parking conditions and multiple opportunities to provide feedback.

“It’s important for us to hear from the people who visit Downtown and make sure we are taking their concerns into consideration as we focus on the future of parking in our area,” Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman said. “We encourage anyone who is curious about this process to join us and take part in this discussion.”

In addition to the public forum, a survey is available at www.harrisonburgva.gov focused on a number of Downtown parking topics. Residents can take that survey until Sept. 6.

The Aug. 28 meeting will take place at Outreach & Engagement, MSC 6906, 127 W. Bruce St. at the Ice House.

Like this: Like Loading...