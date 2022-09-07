forum scheduled for staunton city council and school board candidates

Candidates for Staunton City Council and Staunton School Board in November’s election will participate in a candidates forum on Sat., Oct. 15, 2022.

Building Bridges for the Greater Good (BBGG) will host the forum at Gypsy Hill Park Gym from 1 to 4 p.m.

BBGG will hold an open meeting on Mon., Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. in Staunton City Hall Council Chambers to gather topics for discussion on Oct. 15.

“We will discuss what we believe are the most important issues candidates for Staunton City Council and for the School Board should address,” a press release stated.

The responses from candidates to questions BBGG asks on Sept. 19 will set an agenda for the October forum. In addition to “hot button” topics, BBGG wants to find out what issues most affect residents who live in the margins of the Staunton community. Find out what candidates for city council and school board think about topics, including promotion of racial justice and healing before voting on November 8.

According to the press release, local government matters and votes cast on November 8 matter.

“We want to promote thoughtful engagement with the candidates and the agendas on which they are running. We also want to encourage everyone to participate in the civic life of our community through well-informed voting,” the press release stated.