Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
forum scheduled for staunton city council and school board candidates
Local

Forum scheduled for Staunton City Council and School Board candidates

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

stauntonCandidates for Staunton City Council and Staunton School Board in November’s election will participate in a candidates forum on Sat., Oct. 15, 2022.

Building Bridges for the Greater Good (BBGG) will host the forum at Gypsy Hill Park Gym from 1 to 4 p.m.

BBGG will hold an open meeting on Mon., Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. in Staunton City Hall Council Chambers to gather topics for discussion on Oct. 15.

“We will discuss what we believe are the most important issues candidates for Staunton City Council and for the School Board should address,” a press release stated.

The responses from candidates to questions BBGG asks on Sept. 19 will set an agenda for the October forum. In addition to “hot button” topics, BBGG wants to find out what issues most affect residents who live in the margins of the Staunton community. Find out what candidates for city council and school board think about topics, including promotion of racial justice and healing before voting on November 8.

According to the press release, local government matters and votes cast on November 8 matter.

“We want to promote thoughtful engagement with the candidates and the agendas on which they are running. We also want to encourage everyone to participate in the civic life of our community through well-informed voting,” the press release stated.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

tony khan aew
,

The rise and impending fall of AEW: Tony Khan has no one to blame but himself
Chris Graham
augusta county courthouse

Augusta County Courthouse forum scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15
Rebecca Barnabi

Victory Worship Center will host a forum about the proposed new Augusta County Courthouse on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m.

jonathan leech virginia
,

Good news for the Virginia offensive line: Jonathan Leech is available for Illinois
Chris Graham

Left tackle Jonathan Leech could be in the starting lineup for Virginia’s road opener at Illinois on Saturday.

football

ACC Football Power Rankings: Whose stock went up, whose went down, after wild Week 1?
Scott German
carolina panthers
,

Baker Mayfield era begins at Carolina: And it starts with him getting a shot at the Browns
Chris Graham
washington commanders
,

Washington Commanders look to former #2 pick Carson Wentz to right the ship at QB
Chris Graham
Kristen Carter Navy Staunton

Riverheads High School graduate provides support to Super Hornet in Navy
Crystal Graham
lamar jackson baltimore ravens
,

Lamar Jackson rolling the dice, appears set to play 2022 season in Baltimore without a new contract
Chris Graham
vt students bench wellness
,,,,

New initiative at Virginia Tech brings wellness resources to students’ doors
Crystal Graham
james madison university

JMU Showcase event seeks female entrepreneurs, vendors for Oct. 18 event
Crystal Graham
vaccine healthcare

Updated COVID-19 booster vaccines now available in Blue Ridge Health District
Crystal Graham
music

Blue Ridge Rock Festival to increase traffic in Halifax County this week
Chris Graham
tyler burton richmond

Richmond Basketball: Syracuse, St. John’s, Clemson highlight non-conference slate
Chris Graham
longwood

Longwood Basketball: Lancers open 2022-2023 at Alabama on Nov. 7
Chris Graham
charlottesville free clinic

Free Clinic’s annual benefit concert to feature solo performance by Brandi Carlile
Crystal Graham
Virginia Department of Corrections

Virginia DOC completing prisoner transfer from privately-run Lawrenceville Correctional Center
Chris Graham
windward pointe fishersville dccu

DuPont Community Credit Union opens 14th location in Fishersville
Crystal Graham