Former Winchester attorney charged with embezzlement, forgery

Published Friday, Sep. 18, 2020, 10:05 am

A former Winchester-based attorney has been indicted on felony charges related to an ongoing investigation into his business practices.

Travis J. Tisinger, 53, of Forty Fort, Pa., turned himself in at the RSW Regional Jail in Front Royal on Thursday, and after appearing before a magistrate was released on bond.

A Winchester grand jury handed up one felony count of embezzlement and two felony counts of forgery charges against Tisinger last month.

The charges stem from an investigation the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office initiated in 2019 related to Tisinger reportedly withholding a client’s $8,000 settlement and forging signatures.

The investigation was referred to VSP from the Winchester Police Department.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

