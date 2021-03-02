Former Virginia attorney general Mary Sue Terry endorses Jay Jones in Democratic AG race

Former Virginia attorney general Mary Sue Terry, the first and only woman ever elected to statewide office in Virginia, has formally backed Norfolk Del. Jay Jones for attorney general.

“As our Commonwealth and our nation grapple with a long-overdue awakening on racism and inequality, we need leaders like Jay Jones who have a vision for transforming the attorney general office to confront these challenges,” said Terry, who served as attorney general from 1986-1993. “That’s why I’m endorsing Jay Jones to be Virginia’s next Attorney General. I know from experience that Jay is accessible, a good listener and that he values what’s right over what’s politically expedient.”

“Mary Sue Terry was a trailblazer and one of the most popular elected officials of her time, and I am beyond honored to receive her support,” Jones said. “As attorney general, Mary Sue Terry led from the front. From women’s rights to protecting our environment, Mary Sue Terry made Virginia a more progessive Commonwealth for all. I consider her to be the most consequential and successful Attorney General that Virginia has ever seen. I look forward to following her lead and bringing a return to bold Democratic leadership to the attorney general’s office.”

