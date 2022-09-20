Former UVA women’s hoops coach Tina Thompson lands job with Portland Trail Blazers

Chris Graham
Tina Thompson
UVA women’s basketball coach Tina Thompson. Photo courtesy UVA Athletics.

Former UVA women’s basketball coach Tina Thompson has landed a scouting job with the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers.

Thompson was fired with a year remaining on her contract after her Virginia teams went 30-63 in her four seasons in Charlottesville.

She took the job in 2018, the year that she was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Thompson was a nine-time WNBA All-Star, four-time league champ and two-time Olympic gold medalist who retired in 2013 as the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Diana Taurasi broke the scoring record in 2017.

Chris Graham

