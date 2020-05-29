Former UVA Football coach Al Groh to host watch party for 2007 broadcast of win at Miami

Former UVA Football coach Al Groh is getting the band back together for a special event on Wahoowa Saturday.

A re-broadcast of the 2007 Virginia football team’s game at Miami is set to air on the ACC Network Saturday at 4 p.m. Players from that game will participate in a Watch Party hosted by Groh as part of the athletics department’s Wahoowa Saturday events.

The Watch Party will appear on Facebook (VirginiaCavaliers or VirginiaFootball) and Twitter (@VirginiaSports or @UVAFootball).

The game was the last regular-season contest held at the Orange Bowl. Before a capacity crowd, the Cavaliers stunned the Hurricanes, winning 48-0.

Groh will be joined by quarterback Jameel Sewell, offensive lineman Eugene Monroe, running back Mikell Simpson, defensive end Chris Long and linebacker Clint Sintim.

Players will join Groh for the Watch Party on a quarter-by-quarter basis.

Fans can make comments and ask the Watch Party participants questions on Twitter by using #GoHoos and on Facebook.

