Former RNC chair Michael Steele to present virtual lecture at Bridgewater College

Michael Steele, former chair of the Republican National Committee, will present a virtual lecture on “The Political Scene According to Steele” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The Zoom lecture is free and open to the public.

The former lieutenant governor of Maryland, Steele made history in 2003 as the first African American elected to statewide office in Maryland. In 2009, he became the first African American chair of the Republican National Committee. As chair of the RNC, Steele was charged with revitalizing the Republican Party.

Steele is a political analyst for MSNBC, and he has appeared on “Meet the Press,” “Face the Nation,” HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” and Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.” He co-hosted the daily radio program “Steele & Ungar” on the POTUS Channel on Sirius XM and serves as host of The Michael Steele Podcast.

His writings on law, business and politics have appeared in The Wall Street Journal, TheHill.com, TheGrio.com, Politico.com, the Root.com, BET.com, Townhall.com, The Journal of International Security Affairs and Catholic University Law Review, among others. He is the author of Right Now: A 12-Step Program for Defeating the Obama Agenda and co-author of The Recovering Politician’s 12-Step Program to Survive Crisis.

This endowed lecture is sponsored by the Anna B. Mow Symposium.

To register for the event, use the following link: www.bridgewater.edu/michaelsteele​

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,600 undergraduate and graduate students.

