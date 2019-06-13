Former radio host, schools employee, faces child sex charges

A long-time morning-radio personality is in jail on charges of aggravated sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Kristofer Neil Losh, 44, of Stuarts Draft, was arrested on Wednesday.

Losh was the anchor of the WKDW-900AM morning show for 17 years before his departure in 2017. According to his Facebook page, he was a reading specialist with the Augusta County school system, and on May 31, another post reported that he had started work at a kid’s summer camp at the Staunton-Augusta YMCA.

It was a day later, on June 1, that the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Child Protective Services, Shenandoah Valley Department of Social Services and the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, began an investigation in regards to a sexual assault complaint involving a juvenile male victim.

Investigators with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office utilized the Valley Children’s Center in Staunton to conduct a forensic interview of the victim child, and a second juvenile victim, whose identity had been discovered during the course of the investigation.

Losh was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with four counts of aggravated sexual battery and four counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

He is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

The Sheriff’s Office noted in a press release on the investigation that the investigation has not revealed that any sexual conduct occurred at the school or with students where Losh was employed.

“The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is very concerned that other victims may be in the community based on Losh’s involvement with children,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone with information please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. Investigator Ron Reid is assigned to this case.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google