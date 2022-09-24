Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
former newport news police officer pleads guilty in child pornography case
Local

Former Newport News police officer pleads guilty in child pornography case

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
court law
(© thodonal – stock.adobe.com)

A former sergeant with the Newport News Police Department pleaded guilty this week to the sexual exploitation of children and receipt of child pornography.

According to court documents, Michael Nicholas Covey, 39, of Newport News, used a child to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purposes of producing a visual depiction of such conduct and distributing those images to a sex offender in Ohio.

When child sexual assault images were found on the convicted sex offenders’ electronic devices, the images were submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in Alexandria. During the analysis of the images, NCMEC determined that the images may have been produced in Newport News. NCMEC forwarded the information to the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force who, in turn, contacted the FBI.

Agents with the FBI were able to identify the child depicted in the images. Further investigation led the agents to Covey. He was arrested on a federal criminal complaint on Friday, June 10.

Covey pleaded guilty to two counts of the sexual exploitation of children and one count of receipt of child pornography and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 22, 2023. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 80 years in prison.

Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

court law

Highland Springs man pleads guilty in child pornography case
Staff/Wire
police-fire-ems

Page County: Two Luray residents lose lives in five-vehicle crash
Staff/Wire

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal five-vehicle crash in Page County that occurred on Wednesday at 3:11 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662.

voices of alzheimers

Alzheimer’s advocates launch new non-profit to give patients and caregivers a voice
Crystal Graham

Leading U.S. Alzheimer’s advocates launched a new 501(c)4 organization this week titled Voices of Alzheimer’s.

saraya

Debut of Saraya gives Tony Khan, AEW chance to reboot women’s division
Chris Graham
a star is born

 ‘Wonders from Webb’ program offered Sept. 30 at Blue Ridge Music Center
Crystal Graham
the paramount theater

United Nations of Comedy Tour returns to The Paramount in November
Crystal Graham
10k dairy days donation

Farm Credit pledges $10k to support Virginia dairy industry
Crystal Graham