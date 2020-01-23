Former Middle River Regional Jail superintendent indicted

Published Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, 8:51 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The former superintendent of the Middle River Regional Jail has been indicted after an investigation into accusations that he had a prisoner work on his property.

Jack Lee was indicted by a Staunton grand jury on Tuesday and arrested on Wednesday. Lee was released on bond, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office initiated the investigation into the allegations against Lee on Nov. 20, 2018. Commonwealth’s attorneys in Augusta County and Staunton requested assistance from federal authorities at the outset due to the complexity of the case, according to the release.

Lee was indicted 34 misdemeanor counts related to violations involving him having a prisoner work on his property. Additionally, the grand jury indicted Lee for two felony counts of forging and uttering documents, and one felony count of false pretense.

Related