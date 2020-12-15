Former Hampton Police detective sentenced in drug conspiracy

A former Hampton Police detective was sentenced today to six years in prison for conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine.

According to court documents, Deangelo Freeman, 32, conspired with local drug dealers while he was a detective in the Special Investigations Unit of the Hampton Police Division. Freeman, according to prosecutors, was associated with a number of individuals who were selling large quantities of cocaine.

These individuals included Alex Burnett who owned 9Rounds Gym in Hampton Town Center, to whom Freeman admitted to providing information about an ongoing federal criminal investigation.

Freeman learned of this information while serving as a narcotics detective and participating in the investigation of Burnett. The information provided by Freeman included the identity of a confidential informant.

Freeman, according to prosecutors, provided the information to compromise the investigation and to help Burnett’s drug distribution activities.

