Former Duke star Carlos Boozer joins ACC Network as analyst

Published Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Former Duke star Carlos Boozer is joining the ACC Network as a studio analyst who will contribute to coverage of ACC Basketball.

A member of Duke’s 2001 NCAA Championship team, Boozer led the Blue Devils to a 95-13 record during his three seasons (2000-02) in Durham. The Juneau, Alaska native helped Duke to achieve three-straight Associated Press No. 1 final rankings and ACC Championships during those same seasons. Boozer earned All-America, first team All-ACC and ACC Championship MVP honors in 2002 before forgoing his final season of eligibility for the NBA. In three seasons, he amassed 1,506 career points to rank 31st on Duke’s all-time scoring list. Additionally, he holds the Duke career record for highest field goal percentage (.631), making 554-of-878 from the field, which also ranks third on the ACC’s all-time list.

Following his decorated career at Duke, Boozer was selected 35th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2002 NBA Draft and enjoyed a successful professional career with the Cavaliers (2002-04), Utah Jazz (2004-10), Chicago Bulls (2010-14) and Los Angeles Lakers (2014-15). Boozer was voted to the NBA All-Star team in 2007 and 2008, and earned All-NBA Third Team honors in 2008.

Boozer played on two U.S. Olympic Teams earning a bronze medal in 2004 and gold in 2008.