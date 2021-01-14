Former DMV program manager sentenced for bribery conspiracy

A former Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles employee was sentenced today to 28 months in prison for his role in a seven-year bribery conspiracy involving the DMV’s Virginia Rider Training Program.

According to court documents, Bruce A. Biondo, 64, of Mechanicsville, was the former program manager of the VRTP, and worked for the DMV from 1988 until 2018. Beginning in at least 2011 and continuing to March 2018, Biondo accepted bribes from outside contractors, including a $15,000 payment from the sham sale of a motorcycle in 2011, additional cash payments totaling over $74,000 between February 2014 and February 2018, as well as the use of a Ford F-450 pick-up truck for personal purposes.

In exchange, Biondo performed official actions to benefit the preferred VRTP contractors who provided the bribes. In particular, Biondo used his official position to steer a lucrative contract and licenses to his conspirators.

Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; David W. Archey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Field Office; Michael C. Westfall, Virginia State Inspector General; Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent; and Joseph Hill, DMV Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Enforcement and Compliance made the announcement after U.S. District Judge David J. Novak imposed the sentence.

