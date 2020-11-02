Former CIA, FBI director William Webster endorses Cameron Webb in Fifth District race

Former CIA and FBI director William Webster has endorsed Dr. Cameron Webb for the Fifth District congressional seat.

“As a lifelong Republican, I am supporting Dr. Webb because I identify with his values,” said Webster, who served as FBI director under President Carter and President Reagan from 1978-1987 before being named by Reagan to serve as CIA director, a role he held from 1987-1991.

“He’s smart, he wants to work collaboratively, and, frankly, in these dangerous days of racial divisions, I would like to see more diversity in Congress. I can’t think of a better time to send a good man like Dr. Webb to Washington,” Webster said.

“I am honored to have Judge Webster’s support,” said Webb, the Democratic nominee. “The Judge’s record of service speaks for itself and I will strive to lead by his model of bipartisan, steady leadership that prioritizes the safety, security, and best interests of the American people.”

