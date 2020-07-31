Former Charlottesville resident charged with school bomb threat

Published Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020, 10:30 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

A California man who used to live in Charlottesville has been charged with threatening to bomb Charlottesville city school buildings.

Lucas Isaiah Newton-Grant, 27, of Rancho Mirage, Calif., was arrested Wednesday morning and charged via a federal criminal complaint with one count of communicating interstate threats.

Newton-Grant appeared before a magistrate judge in California late Wednesday evening. He will now be transported to the Western District of Virginia for additional court proceedings.

According to court documents, on July 7, as Charlottesville City Schools were discussing re-opening plans for the fall, Newton-Grant, using the Facebook screenname, “Lucas Newton-Grant” threatened to become the next “serialbomber” and wanting to “blow those building up.”

After being warned by someone online about making threatening comments, Newton-Grant responded, “I want them to come after me. They’ll be in for a pleasant surprise.”

He further posted that “people will (expletive) die.”

The investigation of the case is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Assistant United States Attorney Ronald M. Huber is prosecuting the case for the United States.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments