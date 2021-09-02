Former Augusta County Clerk of Court John B. Davis to be honored

Former Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk John B. Davis will be honored Friday at 5 p.m. on the front lawn of the Augusta County Courthouse in Downtown Staunton.

Patrice Davis and members of Mr. Davis’ family will be on hand to assist in the dedication of a bench with a plaque honoring Davis on the courthouse portico.

The bench was donated by the staff of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

Del. Chris S. Runion, R-Rockingham County, will present a copy of House Resolution 589, which was adopted by the House of Delegates on Feb. 27, celebrating the life of John B. Davis.

Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk Steve Landes will also present a Virginia Court Clerk’s Association Resolution of Appreciation for Davis, adopted at the VCCA’s 111th annual Convention in August.

Davis served as clerk of circuit court in Augusta County for 31 years from 1983 until health issues prompted him to retire early in 2014.

Davis passed away in January as a result of complications from surgery. He was 69.