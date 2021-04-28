Former Attorney General Mary Sue Terry endorses Sam Rasoul for lieutenant governor

Virginia Attorney General Mary Sue Terry has endorsed Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul for lieutenant governor.

Terry is the only woman elected to a statewide position in Virginia history and served as attorney general from 1986 to 1993.

“I have gotten to know Sam since he ran for the House of Delegates eight years ago. I believe strongly that experience matters, and Sam leads the pack of those running for lieutenant governor in terms of experience,” said Terry. “But there is a larger issue, and that is geographic balance. We desperately need Sam to be elected lieutenant governor. Otherwise, there will be no statewide elected official from west of Richmond. We often say that Virginia does not end at Roanoke. If Sam is not elected, will we have to ask whether it ends at Richmond?”

“Mary Sue Terry is one of the great Virginia leaders of my lifetime, and it is an absolute honor to receive her endorsement,” said Rasoul. “She not only made history, but she proved that Democratic leaders can represent every part of Virginia while still moving our Commonwealth boldly forward and without compromising on our basic values. I am grateful for the advice she has provided to me over my four terms as a delegate, and I will continue to look to her for guidance as lieutenant governor.”

