Former #2 overall pick Danny Hultzen finally gets MLB call-up

Former UVA standout Danny Hultzen was called up by the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. The Cubs are on the midst of four-game series against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

Hultzen is the fifth Cavalier this season to be added to an MLB roster, tied with North Carolina for the most of any collegiate program in 2019. Earlier this season Branden Kline (Orioles), Josh Sborz (Dodgers), Adam Haseley (Phillies) and Matt Thaiss (Angels) all made their Major League debuts. If he makes an appearance on the mound, Hultzen will be the 44th former Cavalier to play in a Major League game.

For Triple-A Iowa this season, Hultzen went 0-1 with three saves, a 0.91 WHIP and a 1.26 ERA (2 ER/14.1 IP) in 14 relief outings while striking out 23 batters in 14.1 innings. He limited foes to a .087 batting average against (4-for-46), including a .050 batting average by lefties (1-for-20). Hultzen missed the entire 2014 and 2017 seasons due to injury.

He was selected second overall in the 2011 MLB draft, the highest draft selection in Cavalier history. He helped the Cavaliers to their first two College World Series appearances in 2009 and 2011. In January of 2017, he was a member of the inaugural Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame Class.

Hultzen is the program’s all-time leader in strikeouts (395) and holds the single season strikeout record after fanning 165 in 2011. He was twice named the ACC Pitcher of the Year and is UVA’s only three-time First Team All-ACC selection.





