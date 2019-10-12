Football: Second-half ODU rally falls short at Marshall, 31-17

Published Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, 7:09 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

oduODU quarterback Kesean Strong scored on a 24-yard touchdown run to cut Marshall’s lead to 24-17 midway through the third quarter, but Brenden Knox’s six yard touchdown run with four minutes left in the game put Marshall up 31-17 and that was the final score Saturday afternoon at Marshall.

Marshall (3-3, 1-1 C-USA) got on the board first with a one-yard touchdown pass from Isaiah Green to Devin Miller to complete a 12 play, 94-yard scoring drive.

Marshall pushed its lead to 14-0 on a 17-yard touchdown run from Green to cap a nine play, 77-yard drive.

Old Dominion (1-5, 0-2 C-USA) got on the board with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Messiah deWeaver to Aaron Moore. The touchdown completed a seven play, 75-yard drive that featured a 20-yard first down run by deWeaver.

The Thundering Herd added a 45-yard field goal from Justin Rohrwasser with 11 seconds left in the first half, but Blake Watson returned the ensuing kickoff 75-yards to the Marshall 22 to set up a Nick Rice 39-yard field goal to make the halftime score 17-10 Marshall.

Willie Johnson scored on a 27-yard run to Marshall up 24-10 before Strong’s run made it a one score game again.

deWeaver completed 8-of-14 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, while Moore caught his first career touchdown. Strong led the Monarchs with 35 yards rushing.

Lawrence Garner led ODU with 12 tackles and a sack, while Jordan Young finished the day with 11 tackles.

Notes: Game captains were Lawrence Garner, Isaac Weaver, Tony Barnett and Jeremy Meiser … Darius Savedge’s 23-yard first quarter catch was his first of the season and second of his career … Bailey Cate’s 55-yard second quarter was a season-long … Messiah deWeaver’s 44-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Moore was the first touchdown pass and catch for both players … Lawrence Garner had 10 tackles in the first half, securing his third-straight double-digit tackle game … Blake Watson’s 75-yard kickoff return late in the first half was the ninth longest in ODU history, and longest since Isaiah Harper had a pair of kickoff return touchdowns at North Texas in 2017 … Cate broke Jonathan Plisco’s record for career punt yards with his 45-yard punt in the third quarter that was downed at the one. Cate has 8,362 career punt yards.






augusta free press
augusta free press

uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 

augusta free press
augusta free press news