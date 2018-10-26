Football games today

It became much easier to learn the latest results from the world of football. Today, it’s enough to visit our website to receive a detailed picture of events and detailed analytics from the best professionals.

Qualitative and detailed statistics will ensure that you won’t miss anything. The football season has started with a number of unexpected results, and one of those was the performance of London’s West Ham. This summer, the squad of Manuel Pellegrini was very active at the transfer market and was able to get Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson, and many others. However, at the first games it did not bring any results. Ultimately, the Chilean coach himself acknowledged this.

However, closer to the 5th round, not only the game of his team started to improve, but also, most importantly, the result. As a result, the West Ham was able to quickly leave the lowest position of the standings. However, it is a big question if the ambitious team will be able to fight for getting into the European Cups.

Soccer matches today are presented in a wide variety at our website, thus you can quickly find a list of the most relevant competitions and not miss anything significant.

Also, you can follow the latest information about the nbl scores at the website of sports statistics. Recently, the league is gaining momentum and is becoming increasingly popular around the world. It also has a positive effect on the level of the foreign players who join the championship.

Prospects Of Hammers In Current Season

At the first rounds, the West Ham lost too many points, and this fact will doubtedly allow Pellegrini’s team to count on getting into the European Cup zone. A good option for them is a successful play at the national Cup. Here, much will depend on the draw, as well as the attitude of the Hammers themselves. The FA Cup or the League Cup are the team’s opportunity to earn a chance to get to the European Cups, which is West Ham fans’s main dream.

If we talk about the prospects of fighting for the champion title, the following can be considered as Pellegrini’s team trump cards:

High individual skills of leaders. Arnautovic, Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson and others are able to single-handedly decide the fate of almost any game.

Instability of the opponents and high density of the standings. Now, the list of participants has leveled off, the fact that was also reflected in the results.

Pellegrini’s coaching decisions. An experienced Chilean coach has already achieved great wins, why not repeat them with a more modest team?

Together with the website of sports statistics, you will have the most detailed picture of the games of the West Ham and their rivals.

