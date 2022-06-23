Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Thursday: Back Our 32/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

With the World Cup delayed and European football on its summer break, we’ve headed to South America to pick out three selections ready for an accumulator. With combined total odds of 32/1 on LiveScore Bet, new users can also benefit from their £20 welcome bonus.

Three legs make up our Thursday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 32/1. A £10 stake would return around £320 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Thursday

Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras: Palmeiras @ 7/5 on LiveScore Bet

Last season’s Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras scored two injury time goals to claim a memorable win over rivals Sao Paulo when these two sides met just two days ago in Brazil’s Serie A.

The win kept them top of the league and will have dented Sao Paulo’s confidence ahead of this rematch in the Cup.

Palmeiras’ price of 7/5 looks great value who for a team who are unbeaten in 19, having secured 15 victories over that period.

Fluminense vs Cruzeiro: Tie with goals @ 10/3 on LiveScore Bet

Our next game is also a Brazil round of 16 cup tie but one which pits Cruzeiro, who sit top of Serie B, against Fluminense who are sixth in the top flight.

This looks like a fairly even match on paper. The home side are favourites but Cruzerio’s highly impressive form of 10 wins in their last 11 games shows they are more than capable of scoring to secure a draw.

The Belo Horizonte based side keep clean sheets regularly in the league but Fluminense have a higher calibre of striker which points in the direction of a draw with both teams to score.

Atletico Tucuman vs Independiente: Atletico Tucuman @ 11/5

We’ve headed across the border to Argentina for the final game of our acca in a game which I think the bookies may have got slightly wrong.

Atletico Tucuman have made an unbeaten start to the season, haven’t lost in eight games and beat Independiente home and away last season.

While they would traditionally be underdogs to the 16 time Primera Division winners times have changed and they represent excellent value at 11/5 for the win.

Combined odds for Tuesday Accumulator – 32/1 on LiveScore Bet