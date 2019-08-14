Food poisoning research focus of DHS grant

Published Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, 6:16 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Donald McEachinCongressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services Food and Drug Administration to the Virginia Division of Consolidated Labs to study food safety for $310,000.

 “Food poisoning can be a serious, even fatal disease,” said McEachin. “Moreover, the ability to keep food healthy and not dangerous for consumers is important in the prevention of spoilage and food-borne illnesses. These funds will help in accomplishing these critical goals and keep Virginians safe.”



uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



 
augusta free press
 

Comments

%d bloggers like this: