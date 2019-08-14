Food poisoning research focus of DHS grant

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services Food and Drug Administration to the Virginia Division of Consolidated Labs to study food safety for $310,000.

“Food poisoning can be a serious, even fatal disease,” said McEachin. “Moreover, the ability to keep food healthy and not dangerous for consumers is important in the prevention of spoilage and food-borne illnesses. These funds will help in accomplishing these critical goals and keep Virginians safe.”

