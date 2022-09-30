Food manufacturer to expand operations, introduce new product line in Fauquier County

Evermade Foods will invest $100,000 to expand in Fauquier County, Va.

The Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and create 46 new jobs.

Evermade will introduce a new product line, according to a press release, of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Previously, the company’s products have been sold under a private label in grocery stores and through meal subscription services.

Virginia competed with North Carolina and Texas to be chosen for the company’s project.

“Since day one, we’ve been working to foster 10,000 new start-up businesses in the Commonwealth and we are thrilled to celebrate the rapid growth of Evermade Foods, an exemplary Virginia start-up that is making a name for itself in the Commonwealth’s thriving food and beverage processing industry,” Youngkin said in the press release. “Our large and diverse ecosystem in this sector ensures partners and suppliers, warehousing and a sophisticated transportation infrastructure to move products to market quickly. We look forward to supporting the company’s continued success in Fauquier County.”

Since Evermade opened its doors in April 2022 in Fauquier County, the company has invested $1.7 million in building upgrades, machinery and tools to its USDA-and FDA-compliant 12,000+-square-foot commercial kitchen, packaging line and warehouse, according to the press release.

“When we decided to expand our footprint with a new company, Virginia was a logical choice for us, as we already had experience dealing with local and state entities,” Evermade Foods CEO and Founder Rachelle Slotnick said in the press release. “We chose Fauquier County due to development opportunities and availability of new commercial space. Virginia has provided us with a stable workforce, excellent transportation for receiving and distribution of products throughout the mid-Atlantic, and a great relationship with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Fauquier County. We look forward to a long and productive relationship with the community at large as we continue to grow and expand in Fauquier County.”

Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said that food and beverage processing “is at the heart of the Commonwealth’s manufacturing sector, and we are excited for Evermade Foods to grow in this important industry. This expansion will enhance the company’s products portfolio while adding 46 new, high-quality jobs in Fauquier County, and we thank the company for reinvesting in Virginia.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Fauquier County worked together to secure the project for Virginia and support for job creation will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP).