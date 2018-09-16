Food Lion Hunger Relief Day will benefit Virginians in need

Fairgoers will be able to attend the State Fair of Virginia for $5 off the $15 adult admission on opening day, Sept. 28, after donating five Food Lion branded nonperishable food items at the fair’s Ticket Plaza.

Youth and senior tickets will be just $7 instead of $12 with the donation.

All food will be donated to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank to help Virginians who face hunger.

Oya Oliver, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank president and CEO, said Food Lion “has been a great supporter of the FRFB, and we are very thankful. It makes me happy to know that through this Hunger Relief Day families will be able to come to the fair and have fun together while helping to feed the hungry in our community.”

Steve Carty, FRFB operations manager, concurred. “Food Lion has always been a tremendous supporter of the food bank,” he said. “This donation shows how they are always looking for ways to help the community.”

State Fair Executive Director Marlene Pierson-Jolliffe said helping people in the fair’s surrounding communities is “part of being a good neighbor, and we’re pleased to offer this opportunity to enjoy the fair at a discount while helping those in need.”

In addition, participating Food Lion stores are offering coupons good for $5 off the purchase of a State Fair weekday Unlimited Ride Wristband. Fairgoers who use the coupon at the fair can purchase a wristband for just $20.

About the State Fair of Virginia

The 2018 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 28 through Oct. 7. Information is available at StateFairVa.org. The State Fair is held each fall at its permanent home at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. The fair’s mission is to increase agricultural and natural resource awareness and interest through educational programs, exhibitions and competitions in a fun, family-friendly setting.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full-shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has committed to provide 500 million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020. Food Lion is a company of Delhaize America, a U.S. division of Zaandam (Netherlands)-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank serves Planning District 16, which includes the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline, the city of Fredericksburg, and Locust Grove. The food bank secures and distributes more than 4.1 million pounds of donated food and grocery products annually. The FRFB provides support for 160 community partners operating more than 240 food assistance programs, including emergency shelters, food pantries, Food for Life and CFSP senior feeding, the Mobile Pantry, Club Kids after-school snack program, Food-4-Families School Pantry program, and the Kids on the Go Summer Feeding. For more information, visit fredfood.org.

