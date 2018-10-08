Food for Change set for screening at Bridgewater College

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

In recognition of October being National Co-op Month, the documentary film Food for Change will be screened at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, in the Boitnott Room at Bridgewater College.

Co-sponsored by Bridgewater College’s Harold H. Hersch Educational Fund and the Friendly City Food Co-op in Harrisonburg, Va., the documentary film is free and open to the public.

Food for Change is an 82-minute film focusing on food co-ops as a force for dynamic social and economic change in American culture. The documentary examines the historical role food co-ops played, the quest for organic foods and current efforts to strengthen local economies and build food security.

The film features interviews with co-op employees, rare archival footage and narration by the film’s director, Steve Alves, who is also a member of the Franklin Community co-op in Greenfield, Mass. Food for Change also profiles several food co-ops that have revived neighborhoods and entire communities.

Kari Souder, director of marketing and owner services for the Friendly City Food Co-op, will be available for questions regarding Harrisonburg’s food co-op.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web