The Food Farmacy program kicks off July 19 at the Rosenwald Community Center in Waynesboro.

The program is presented by Lifeworks Project, the Allegheny Mountain Institute and Augusta Health.

The free 12-week program is designed to improve health through nutrition education, cooking demonstrations, and access to fresh vegetables.

This program is open to anyone interested in learning how to manage and/or prevent chronic conditions through a healthy diet and who wants to learn how to eat healthier in a practical and affordable way.

The program runs through October 4 and meets from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Participants will receive weekly recipe cards, hands-on food demonstrations, nutrition education and fresh produce to take home each week.

Registration is required to ensure there is enough free produce for participants. Call (540) 332-4191 for more information.

