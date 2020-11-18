Fontaine Avenue ramp closed tonight during overhead sign placement

The exit ramp from U.S. 29 north onto Fontaine Avenue in Albemarle County will close tonight at 9 p.m. to place an overhead directional sign across Fontaine Avenue.

During the closure traffic will detour north on U.S. 29 to Ivy Road, where vehicles will make a U-turn through the interchange and return south on U.S. 29 to the Fontaine Avenue exit.

The work is expected to be complete before midnight. Once the overhead sign is in place the Fontaine Avenue ramp will reopen to traffic.

Current traffic conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

