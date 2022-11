After three years with the city of Waynesboro, Tourism and Marketing Manager Jennifer Kiser is leaving for a new opportunity.

The city would like to say thank you to Kiser and the public is invited to The City Foxes Wine Bar & Market at 414 W. Main Street to say goodbye from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Come celebrate Kiser and wish her well in the next chapter of her career.