Folksinger John McCutcheon to croon at Court Square Theater

Published Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, 1:32 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

court square theatreRenowned folksinger John McCutcheon will return to Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater on Friday, Nov. 2nd to wow audiences once again with the rare and beautiful dulcimer.

Johnny Cash once described McCutcheon as “the most impressive instrumentalist I’ve ever heard,” and the people have yet to disagree. The Wisconsin native began playing guitar at a young age, though he’s since mastered dozens of traditional instruments. His songwriting also has been regarded as top-notch, with a storytelling style comparable to Will Rogers.

McCutcheon’s performance roster is lengthy: from headlining over a dozen festivals in North America to appearing in a Woodie Guthrie tribute concert in New York City, McCutcheon has established himself as a powerhouse around the world. McCutcheon has also given symphony pops concerts across America, served as President of the Local in the Musicians Union, and performed at the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Add to that his thirty recordings, over twenty albums produced for other artists, and seven Grammy nominations, and it’s hard to believe the man has time to sleep.

“Calling John McCutcheon a ‘folksinger’ is like saying Deion Sanders is just a football player,” furthers the Dallas Morning News, and truly, McCutcheon is a phenomenal multi-talent. Whether in print, on record, or on stage, few people communicate with the versatility, charm, wit, or pure talent of John McCutcheon.

John McCutcheon will perform at Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater on Friday, November 2nd. Doors open at 6:30 PM with the show beginning at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $21 advance and $25 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189.

Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in Downtown Harrisonburg.

Books from AFP

2018-19 UVA Basketball Preview: Just $1.99 on Amazon!

UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.

The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever: Just $3.49 on Amazon!

Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.

Mad About U: History of University Hall available on Amazon for just $5.99!

Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.


News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment