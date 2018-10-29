Folksinger John McCutcheon to croon at Court Square Theater

Renowned folksinger John McCutcheon will return to Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater on Friday, Nov. 2nd to wow audiences once again with the rare and beautiful dulcimer.

Johnny Cash once described McCutcheon as “the most impressive instrumentalist I’ve ever heard,” and the people have yet to disagree. The Wisconsin native began playing guitar at a young age, though he’s since mastered dozens of traditional instruments. His songwriting also has been regarded as top-notch, with a storytelling style comparable to Will Rogers.

McCutcheon’s performance roster is lengthy: from headlining over a dozen festivals in North America to appearing in a Woodie Guthrie tribute concert in New York City, McCutcheon has established himself as a powerhouse around the world. McCutcheon has also given symphony pops concerts across America, served as President of the Local in the Musicians Union, and performed at the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Add to that his thirty recordings, over twenty albums produced for other artists, and seven Grammy nominations, and it’s hard to believe the man has time to sleep.

“Calling John McCutcheon a ‘folksinger’ is like saying Deion Sanders is just a football player,” furthers the Dallas Morning News, and truly, McCutcheon is a phenomenal multi-talent. Whether in print, on record, or on stage, few people communicate with the versatility, charm, wit, or pure talent of John McCutcheon.

John McCutcheon will perform at Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater on Friday, November 2nd. Doors open at 6:30 PM with the show beginning at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $21 advance and $25 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189.

Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in Downtown Harrisonburg.

