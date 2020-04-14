FMCSA grants Virginia request to expand testing for commercial drivers

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has granted a Virginia DMV request for a waiver of federal requirements to allow commercial driver’s license knowledge testing to be administered by non-governmental third-party testers.

The waiver addresses the immediate need to test and license CDL applicants as quickly as possible during this public health emergency.

The waiver is effective for all U.S. jurisdictions until June 30, or until revocation of the president’s national emergency declaration.

“During this national health crisis, commercial vehicle drivers play a critical role in delivering lifesaving supplies to areas in need,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “This waiver will help maintain a pipeline of trained commercial drivers to deliver essential supplies around the country.”

“We petitioned FMCSA on Friday, April 3. We’re pleased the agency acted so quickly on Virginia’s request to provide this much needed relief for not just the Commonwealth but the nation,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb.

In addition to granting DMV’s request for this waiver, the FMCSA previously waived the 14-day waiting period for commercial learner’s permit holders to take the CDL skills test and extended the validity of CDLs and CLPs that expire between March 1, 2020, and June 29, 2020.

Any CDLs or CLPs set to expire during this time and any CDL medical certificate valid for 90 days or more that is due to expire on or after March 1, 2020, will be extended to June 30, 2020.

DMV has taken additional actions to ensure commercial drivers are supported as they assist with Virginia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including opening 10 weigh stations across the Commonwealth for commercial drivers as additional rest areas.

Third-party testers are select community colleges, as well as driver training schools and private companies licensed by DMV to administer the skills test portion of a CDL exam.

The waiver will temporarily allow these same companies to administer the CDL knowledge test to applicants.

